Balineni vs Chevireddy: Sparks fly over accusations pertaining to Adani deal

ONGOLE: Former energy minister and current Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy minced no words in issuing a strong warning to his former party, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), for crossing the line by alleging that he signed a deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in connection with bribery allegations involving the Adani Group and the previous dispensation.

In a strong rebuttal to YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who claimed that Balineni signed the controversial power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI, Balineni refuted the allegations and challenged him to a one-on-one debate regarding the issue.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, Balineni said he was ready to stake his life to prove his innocence in the matter.

“I am a person with integrity. I don’t make comments based on false or untrue information. I don’t use inappropriate language at all. I made it clear that I won’t comment on YSRCP or YS Jagan. However, I won’t spare anyone who makes false allegations against me,” Balineni asserted.