Balineni vs Chevireddy: Sparks fly over accusations pertaining to Adani deal

ONGOLE: Former energy minister and current Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy minced no words in issuing a strong warning to his former party, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), for crossing the line by alleging that he signed a deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in connection with bribery allegations involving the Adani Group and the previous dispensation.
In a strong rebuttal to YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who claimed that Balineni signed the controversial power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI, Balineni refuted the allegations and challenged him to a one-on-one debate regarding the issue.
Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, Balineni said he was ready to stake his life to prove his innocence in the matter.
“I am a person with integrity. I don’t make comments based on false or untrue information. I don’t use inappropriate language at all. I made it clear that I won’t comment on YSRCP or YS Jagan. However, I won’t spare anyone who makes false allegations against me,” Balineni asserted.
Condemning Chevireddy’s comments, the former minister clarified, “I have no obligation to please or gain appreciation from my new party president Pawan Kalyan, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, or anyone else. Chevireddy knows very well about the party that promises tickets based on the ability to make abusive comments against political rivals.”
Reiterating his allegiance to the YS family, Balineni questioned whether the YS family includes only Jagan or also Vijayamma and Sharmila. He criticized YSRCP leaders for failing to respond to alleged abusive social media posts targeting the mother-daughter duo.
Furthermore, the former minister reaffirmed his earlier statements, asserting that he was unaware of the alleged Adani-SECI PPA during his tenure as energy minister.
“I am revealing this because I was the energy minister during that period, and I want the public to know the truth. Chevireddy has no knowledge of the matter,” Balineni explained.
Responding to Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s comments, YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy made additional remarks on Monday evening. “I personally hold Balineni Vasanna (Srinivasa Reddy) in high regard. However, I do not support his recent personal comments about our leader, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, and I strongly condemn them,” Chevireddy stated.