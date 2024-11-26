Building, layout approvals made easy: Andhra Pradesh Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana announced significant reforms to streamline the building and layout approval process.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister revealed that the State government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has approved key town planning reforms proposed by a designated committee.

The minister stated that buildings up to 15 metres in height will no longer require prior permissions. From December 31, building permissions will be issued through a single-window approval system to simplify the process and avoid delays.

To ensure faster approvals, the government plans to integrate the servers of various departments, including Revenue, Registration and Stamps, Fire, Mining, Railway, and Airport authorities, with the Municipal Administration server.

The reforms follow a detailed review of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department by the Chief Minister, during which recommendations for town planning were provided. Minister Narayana highlighted that seven committees had studied practices in ten states and submitted their findings, which were instrumental in shaping the reforms.