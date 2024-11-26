First container hospital inaugurated in Parvathipuram-Manyam district

PARVATIPURAM MANYAM: In a major step towards improving healthcare in tribal areas, the Parvatipuram-Manyam district administration launched its first prefabricated health sub-centre, ‘Giri Arogya Kendra,’ in Salur mandal on Monday.

Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani inaugurated the centre at Karadavalasa village under the Tonam Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Designed to make healthcare accessible in remote hilly regions, the initiative aims to end the reliance on makeshift stretchers, known as ‘doli,’ for transporting patients during emergencies.

The Giri Arogya Kendra will serve over 2,000 residents across Karadavalasa and 10 neighbouring villages in Salur and Pachipenta mandals. The initiative addresses the chronic lack of healthcare access in a district marked by poverty and poor road connectivity.

Despite 75 years of independence, many tribal villages in Salur, Pachipenta, Kurupam, Jiyyammavalasa, Gummalaxmipuram, Seethampeta, and Makkuva mandals remain without proper roads, often leading to fatal delays in emergencies.