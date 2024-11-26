Foster+partners to design iconic towers in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana announced that Foster + Partners, the globally-renowned architecture firm of Norman Foster, has bagged tenders for designing the five iconic towers, including the buildings for the Assembly and the High Court, in Amaravati.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he clarified that the architectural firm bagged the tenders for the projects after they were re-issued.

Elaborating on the matter, he said, “The tenders for designs bagged by Foster + Partners were cancelled by the previous dispensation, forcing the firm to file an arbitration case. As a result, the State had to pay Rs 9 crore in compensation at the International Arbitration Centre. The re-tendering process was initiated to address the situation. Subsequently, the company once again secured the contract.”