Foster+partners to design iconic towers in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana announced that Foster + Partners, the globally-renowned architecture firm of Norman Foster, has bagged tenders for designing the five iconic towers, including the buildings for the Assembly and the High Court, in Amaravati.
Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he clarified that the architectural firm bagged the tenders for the projects after they were re-issued.
Elaborating on the matter, he said, “The tenders for designs bagged by Foster + Partners were cancelled by the previous dispensation, forcing the firm to file an arbitration case. As a result, the State had to pay Rs 9 crore in compensation at the International Arbitration Centre. The re-tendering process was initiated to address the situation. Subsequently, the company once again secured the contract.”
The Minister asserted that orders for the final designs would be issued soon, paving the way for construction to commence in the capital region.
He also stressed that there are no issues concerning the World Bank loan for Amaravati’s development.
The World Bank has already agreed to release funds in a phased manner to support the construction of projects in the capital city, he pointed out.
Highlighting the government’s commitment to Amaravati, Narayana stated that the Centre has reaffirmed in Parliament that Amaravati will remain the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Steps are being taken to issue an official gazette formalizing this status, he added.