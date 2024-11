VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to foster an inclusive and well-structured environment for students, the Zilla Parishad High School at P Donthamuru in Pithapuram constituency, Kakinada district has successfully drafted a constitution similar to the Indian Constitution.

The document will officially be unveiled on Tuesday (November 26) to mark the 75th Constitution Day. The school constitution will be adopted on January 26, 2025.

The primary purpose behind drafting the school constitution is to create a well-defined framework that ensures transparency, accountability, and effective governance within the school.

The school constitution aims to safeguard the rights of students, teachers, and staff, promote a harmonious school environment, and establish clear guidelines for various operational aspects.

It has been designed to make students aware of the significance of structured governance, thus preparing them to become responsible citizens of the future.

The idea was the brainchild of School Assistant (English) and chairman of the constitution drafting committee GV Prasad. He is also known for his work in training students of the ZP High School in Bendapudi to speak English with an American accent.

The drafting committee has 30 members, including 13 teachers, six parents, and numerous students.

The process, which began on October 2 and completed on November 14, spanned over 52 days, involving 10 intensive meetings where ideas were shared, discussed, and refined.