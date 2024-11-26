Govt sent clear message to people about Andhra Pradesh’s growth: Finance Minister Keshav

VIJAYAWADA: Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav expressed happiness over the conduct of House Business.
"Unlike the previous YSRC government which betrayed the people in the name of three capitals, our government sent a clear message to the public about the range of development their regions are going to witness in the coming days," Minister Keshav asserted.
He opined that though the YSRCP abstained from the Assembly session, members of the treasury benches actively participated in the Question Hour, Zero Hour, and succeeded in raising the issues related to their constituencies and districts.
Speaking to TNIE, Keshav said that besides passing 21 crucial bills, around 120 members raised issues during the session.
Three government resolutions, the election for three Financial Committees including Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Estimates Committee and Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) were completed during this session. He revealed that a workshop was conducted to sensitise the debut members regarding the proceedings of the House.
Accusing the previous YSRC dispensation of causing grave financial loss to the State with paralysed policies and leaving Rs 10 lakh crore burden, Payyavula claimed that the TDP-led NDA government was forced to go for Vote on Account budget till November to assess the financial damage of the State.
Asserting that meaningful discussions took place in the Assembly, he said that apart from explaining the extent of damage the State suffered during the previous regime, our government gave a roadmap for the all round development by tabling the Vision document.