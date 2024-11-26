Govt sent clear message to people about Andhra Pradesh’s growth: Finance Minister Keshav

VIJAYAWADA: Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav expressed happiness over the conduct of House Business.

"Unlike the previous YSRC government which betrayed the people in the name of three capitals, our government sent a clear message to the public about the range of development their regions are going to witness in the coming days," Minister Keshav asserted.

He opined that though the YSRCP abstained from the Assembly session, members of the treasury benches actively participated in the Question Hour, Zero Hour, and succeeded in raising the issues related to their constituencies and districts.

Speaking to TNIE, Keshav said that besides passing 21 crucial bills, around 120 members raised issues during the session.