Heavy rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the State for the next four days.

This comes after a well-marked low-pressure area over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean intensified into a depression.

The system is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours. Over the next two days, it is likely to continue moving northwest towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast, with lower tropospheric north-easterly winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The IMD also issued weather warnings for the State for the coming days. On November 26, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, with thunderstorms also expected at isolated locations in these areas.

On November 27, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over SCAP and Rayalaseema, with thunderstorms and lightning expected at isolated locations in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.