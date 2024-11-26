'Need to instill moral values in youth': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of teaching the younger generation about the greatness of the Indian family system and the necessity of moral values alongside education and jobs.

He remarked that fostering moral values is key to building a better society and urged collective efforts towards this goal.

During a meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister suggested Government Advisor (Students Ethics and Values) Chaganti Koteswara Rao to design initiatives aimed at enhancing moral values among students and youth.

Naidu proposed organising lectures and special programmes in schools, colleges, and universities to promote ethics and positive behaviour.

He highlighted India’s unique cultural heritage and traditions, emphasising the responsibility of passing them on to future generations.