Pilot project to power Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam with solar energy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for effective measures to solarise every household and office in the State, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in power generation and utilisation.

During a review meeting with senior energy department officials on Monday, he assessed the progress of PM Surya Ghar and PM Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) schemes.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s favourable weather for solar energy, Naidu stressed the need for creating awareness on benefits of solar power.

Officials detailed ambitious goals under PM Surya Ghar, including solarising 30 lakh households with a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for each 3-kilowatt system. The cost of installing such a system is Rs 1.45 lakh. Over 70,000 applications have been received, and solar panels have been installed on 4,961 rooftops Statewide so far.