Pilot project to power Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam with solar energy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for effective measures to solarise every household and office in the State, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in power generation and utilisation.
During a review meeting with senior energy department officials on Monday, he assessed the progress of PM Surya Ghar and PM Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) schemes.
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s favourable weather for solar energy, Naidu stressed the need for creating awareness on benefits of solar power.
Officials detailed ambitious goals under PM Surya Ghar, including solarising 30 lakh households with a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for each 3-kilowatt system. The cost of installing such a system is Rs 1.45 lakh. Over 70,000 applications have been received, and solar panels have been installed on 4,961 rooftops Statewide so far.
The State also plans to solarise 132 villages, transforming them into ‘solar villages’ where every home generates its own electricity.
In Kuppam constituency, where a pilot project will be launched for complete solarisation, 50,312 households have agreed to switch to solar power.
Naidu directed officials to increase awareness of Central schemes like PM Surya Ghar and KUSUM, targeting vulnerable groups such as SC and ST households. However, officials noted that installing solar panels on the roofs of SC and ST homes is feasible for only 19% of these households.
The State is pushing for solar panel installations in all government offices. The project, expected to cost Rs 262 crore, will cover 2,186 offices, potentially saving the State Rs 379 crore in annual electricity bills. NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) will execute the project, with the government guaranteeing its completion.