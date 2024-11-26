Prakasam SP receives 266 complaints

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and SP Damodar addressed public grievances during the weekly ‘Public Grievances Redress System (PGRS)’ programme on Monday.

At the Ongole Collectorate, the Collector, accompanied by Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, District Revenue Officer Ch Obulesu, and other officials, received 266 grievances.

Ansariya reviewed the petitions, issued immediate directives for some cases, and instructed officials to upload grievances on the PGRS portal and prioritise their resolution.

Meanwhile, SP Damodar personally received 81 grievances at his office. He promptly responded to several complaints, ordering swift action by concerned officers. Ongole Rural CI N Srikanth Babu, PGRS SI Razia Sultana, and other staff were present.