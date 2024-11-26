Residents of Andhra Pradesh's Addanki receive one crore rupees CMRF aid

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed Rs 1 crore worth of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to 68 beneficiaries of Addanki constituency on Monday.

Among them, 57 individuals received Rs 71 lakh in CMRF cheques, and 11 beneficiaries were issued Rs 30 lakh worth of Letters of Credits (LOCs).

Addressing a gathering on Monday during the Public Grievances Redress System (PGRS) programme at the Ballikurava Tahsildar Office in the combined Prakasam district, he highlighted the government’s initiatives.

So far, Rs 28 lakh in Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques has been distributed to 33 beneficiaries, while Rs 83 lakh in LOCs has been allocated to 22 others within the Addanki segment.

Ravi Kumar emphasised the government’s dedication to resolving public grievances promptly through the PGRS programme. He urged officials to work to address issues and deliver justice to citizens.