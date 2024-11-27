Adani deal: Complaint lodged against Jagan, others

VIJAYAWADA: Centre for Liberty president Nalamotu Chakravarthy complained to the ACB DG in Vijayawada on Tuesday against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, former Energy Secretary N Srikanth and others involved in the alleged multi-crore Power Purchase Agreement scam.

Given the accusations against the former CM of accepting Rs 1,750 crore bribe to purchase solar power at a higher price for over 25 years, thus burdening the State, Nalamotu wanted the ACB to register an FIR against the accused.

“All they assured me is that they will look into my complaint. For a legal process to commence, there should be a case in the first place, and a case can only be registered if there is a complaint. In the larger interests of the public, I complained to the ACB DG,” he told TNIE.

In his complaint, Nalamotu explained the PPA between the AP government and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI). He said compared to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh had agreed to pay more for a unit of solar power. While AP agreed to Rs 2.42 per kWh, Gujarat secured an agreement for solar power at a significantly lower rate of Rs 1.99/kWh.