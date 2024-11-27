Andhra Pradesh govt’s initiatives to bridge skill gap worthy of replicating: Maharashtra official

VIJAYAWADA: The efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government to bridge the skill gap and align education with modern industry needs are commendable and worthy of replicating, said Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) Director Dr Pramod Nayak.

An MSBTE delegation led by Dr Nayak recently conducted a study tour in NTR and Guntur districts to evaluate polytechnic education. Dr Nayak lauded the presentation by G Ganesh Kumar, Director of Technical Education and Chairman of State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), highlighting the State’s initiatives across 267 polytechnic colleges. These include modern labs, industry linkage programmes, Skill Hour, Tech Fest, alumni meets, virtual classrooms, and the credit system.

Dr Nayak hailed the focus on skill development initiatives such as the Skill Census and courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Electric Vehicle Technology, and the Internet of Things. He noted that Andhra Pradesh’s emphasis on emerging technologies reflects its forward-thinking vision.

Expressing satisfaction with the visit, Dr Nayak said that he would submit a detailed report to the Maharashtra government on the insights gained.