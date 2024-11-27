Former CID ASP arrested for ‘custodial torture’ of RRR

ONGOLE: A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Prakasam district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar, arrested former CID (Crime Investigation Department) Assistant Superintendent of Police Vijay Paul on Tuesday.

Vijay Paul has been accused of torturing Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in custody, when the latter was Narasapuram MP in the previous YSRCP government. An attempt to murder case was also booked against him.

SP Damodar formally announced the arrest of Vijay Paul at 9 pm following questioning in the case that began at 11 am on Tuesday. This was the second time that Paul was summoned by the SIT.

The former CID officer had appeared before the SIT at the Ongole SP office on November 13 for an inquiry the first time. At the time, he reportedly tried to avoid the questions with vague answers. Subsequently, he approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court for anticipatory bail, which was rejected. He then knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court and sought anticipatory bail through a special leave petition (SLP). The apex court had issued a mid-term order to protect him from arrest up until it gave a verdict.

SC dismisses spl leave petition of Paul

As the Supreme Court dismissed Paul’s SLC on Monday, the police arrested him.

The matter dates back to 2021, when a case was registered against the then Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for allegedly making derogatory and abusive comments on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the then Chief Minister, and the YSRCP government.

In this connection, CID sleuths went to Hyderabad and arrested Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from his residence and immediately shifted him to Guntur CID office. Later, Raju alleged that CID officials tortured him in custody and tried to murder him on the directions of Jagan.

Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with Guntur Police in July 2024. Based on this, Guntur Police registered a case against YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the then CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu, former CID Additional SP Vijay Paul and medical superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital Dr Prabhavathi.