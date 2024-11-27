Gift deed: 15th century Telugu inscription found in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: A 15th century Telugu inscription was found in Bestavari Peta mandal limits of Prakasam district. On finding the artefact, local historians Raja Sekhar and Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, along with their team, approached the Archaeological Survey of India in Mysore to study the inscription.

Responding to their request, ASI Director (Epigraphy) Dr K Munirathnam Reddy confirmed the contents of the inscription. Written in the Telugu language, the inscription is dated as Saka 1423, Durmati, Chaitra, Sudha Dashami (10), Friday = 1502 C.E. It records the gift of a village, Aubalapuram (Obulapuram), and also lands in Charakupalle village to Lord Ahobalesvara.