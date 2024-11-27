New faces of Andhra Cricket: Three budding talents to debut in IPL 2025 season

SRIKAKULAM: For the first time in IPL (Indian Premier League) history, five of Andhra Pradesh cricketers have been picked up by the franchises in the recently concluded Mega Auction.

Among the five, Nitish Kumar Reddy from Visakhapatnam who is currently with the Indian test team in Australia, and SK Rasheed from Guntur have been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Meanwhile, Tripurana Vijay from Srikakulam district, Penmetsa Venkata Satyanarayana Raju from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and Pyla Avinash from Visakhapatnam will be making their debut in the upcoming IPL.

Among them, 22-year-old Tripurana Vijay has scripted history as he became the first player from Srikakulam to be playing in IPL when the Delhi Capital owners picked up the youngster in the auction. As coincidence would have it, the co-bidder for Vijay is GMR Group whose founder chairman is Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, also hails from Rajam of Srikakulam.

GMR Group and JSW Group had bid Rs 30 lakh for Vijay to play for Delhi Capitals. The all-rounder has a good track record of three dimension play, with his batting, bowling and fielding acumen in the Ranji Trophy and APL (Andhra Premier League) tournaments.

Speaking to TNIE, Tripurana Vijay said, “I felt very happy in getting placed with the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 season. My father inspired me to become a cricketer. My family, especially my father and brother, sacrificed a lot to encourage me to play cricket. Their sacrifices made me an all-rounder. Kohli is my favourite cricketer. Securing a place in the Indian team is my goal. That is the best gift I can give to my family.”