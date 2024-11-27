New faces of Andhra Cricket: Three budding talents to debut in IPL 2025 season

SRIKAKULAM: For the first time in IPL (Indian Premier League) history, five of Andhra Pradesh cricketers have been picked up by the franchises in the recently concluded Mega Auction.
Among the five, Nitish Kumar Reddy from Visakhapatnam who is currently with the Indian test team in Australia, and SK Rasheed from Guntur have been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively.
Meanwhile, Tripurana Vijay from Srikakulam district, Penmetsa Venkata Satyanarayana Raju from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and Pyla Avinash from Visakhapatnam will be making their debut in the upcoming IPL.
Among them, 22-year-old Tripurana Vijay has scripted history as he became the first player from Srikakulam to be playing in IPL when the Delhi Capital owners picked up the youngster in the auction. As coincidence would have it, the co-bidder for Vijay is GMR Group whose founder chairman is Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, also hails from Rajam of Srikakulam.
GMR Group and JSW Group had bid Rs 30 lakh for Vijay to play for Delhi Capitals. The all-rounder has a good track record of three dimension play, with his batting, bowling and fielding acumen in the Ranji Trophy and APL (Andhra Premier League) tournaments.
Speaking to TNIE, Tripurana Vijay said, “I felt very happy in getting placed with the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 season. My father inspired me to become a cricketer. My family, especially my father and brother, sacrificed a lot to encourage me to play cricket. Their sacrifices made me an all-rounder. Kohli is my favourite cricketer. Securing a place in the Indian team is my goal. That is the best gift I can give to my family.”
Vijay’s father Tripurana Venkata Krishna Raju, who works in Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department and also played district level cricket, said, “I felt very happy when I learnt that my younger son got selected for Delhi Capitals. We feel proud as many cricketers dubbed him as the 3D player. It is our dream that he plays for India.”
Vijay became the emerging player with his best performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament.
Penmetsa Venkata Satyanarayana Raju (24) started playing cricket when he was 10. A bright student academically, Raju completed his bachelors from Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam and MBA from SRM University. The fast bowler was picked up by five-time champions Mumbai Indians for his base price-Rs 30 lakh.
Speaking to TNIE, his father Ramesh said Raju’s coaches—Rafhi Ahmad Kidvai and Pasupuleti Satyanarayana, were pivotal in his growth as a professional cricketer.
The young speedster also played in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament.
Visakhapatnam all-rounder, 24-year-old Pyla Avinash, was selected by the Punjab Kings in the IPL auction.
Punjab Kings acquired the services of Pyla Avinash for a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Avinash is currently part of the Bezawada Tigers team in the Andhra Premier League. During the 2024 Andhra Premier League, Avinash registered his best score of 105 runs off 58 balls, including 2 fours and 11 sixes, in a match against the Godavari Titans.
