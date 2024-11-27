TDP to regain presence in Upper House

VIJAYAWADA: The NDA is set to win all the three Rajya Sabha seats, for which the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the by-election schedule on Tuesday. Bypolls to six vacancies in the Rajya Sabha across four States will be held on December 20.

The resignation of YSRC Rajya Sabha MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, Beeda Masthan Rao and R Krishnaiah caused the vacancies. Though Mopidevi got the tenure till June 21, 2026, and Beeda and Krishnaiah up to June 21, 2028, they quit their posts.

As per the schedule released by the ECI, the bypoll notification will be issued on December 3, and December 10 will be the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 11, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 13. Polling, if necessary, will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on December 20, and counting of votes will be held at 5 pm on the same day.

However, the bypolls for all the three Rajya Sabha seats are set to be unanimous. The TDP-JSP-BJP combine has 164 out of the total 175 seats in the Legislative Assembly. As the opposition YSRC has only 11 MLAs, it is not in a position to contest the bypolls. The TDP, which lost its presence in the Upper House of Parliament on April 2, 2024, is set to regain place. However, now the question is whether the TDP will nominate its candidates for all the three Rajya Sabha seats or leave one or two to JSP and BJP.