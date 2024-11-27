Textile policy to attract Rs 10,000 crore investments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The new textile policy has been evolved to attract Rs 10,000 crore investments to the State, which can generate two lakh jobs.

Chairing a review meeting on the new textile policy being adopted by the State government on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure that it is much better than the previous one meant for 2018-23. Rural women can be employed on a large scale in the textile sector. “Andhra Pradesh will be the ideal destination for investments in textiles once the new policy comes into force,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister, who expressed satisfaction over the draft policy, gave his assent to it, which will be placed before the Cabinet soon. The government has already announced over 10 new policies, covering key sectors. In the new textile policy, it has been proposed to provide incentives, and increase the capital subsidy to encourage setting up of weaving, processing, garment and integrated units. Additional incentives have also been proposed in the new policy for SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, besides women.

Holding a review meeting on the leather policy, the Chief Minister said the government will take a decision on it only after thorough discussions.