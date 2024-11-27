Uphold spirit of Constitution: Andhra Pradesh CM to people

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the Indian Constitution as a shield to democracy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cautioned that those who attempt to dilute its spirit will be taught a fitting lesson by people with the weapon of vote.

“The Constitution is the only safeguard for democracy, and the Indian statute is so strong that no one can touch it,” he observed, while addressing an elite gathering at the State Secretariat on Tuesday to celebrate the Constitution Day. Earlier, he garlanded the statue of BR Ambedkar, and paid rich tributes to the chief architect of Constitution.

Naidu said the democratic values have been brought back to life in the State with the TDP-led NDA coming to power. From the days of severe discrimination during the pre-Independence era, India has been marching towards equality because of the provisions of the Constitution. Everyone in the society should strictly follow the principles of Constitution, he said.

“We have completed 75 years of adoption of the Indian Constitution. This is a sacred day, which is very special for all of us. The prime objective of the Constitution is to ensure social, financial and political justice to all,” he said.

Extending his greetings to the people on the occasion, he exhorted them to strive to realise the ideals of Ambedkar, particularly social equality.

“As said by Ambedkar, despite having a great Constitution, the society will experience bad if it is implemented by bad persons. We have witnessed how fundamental rights were violated in the State during the past five years. Misuse of power is nothing but violation of the Constitution,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister made it clear that his aim is that Telugus should be on top in all sectors not only in the country, but also in the whole world. “I am confident to take Andhra Pradesh to the number one position in the country in per capita income, and my goal is to take the State to the top position in wealth, health and happiness by 2047,” Naidu asserted.

