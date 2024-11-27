YouTuber, lineman held in Parvathipuram-Manyam district for eating rare lizard

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Forest officials in Parvathipuram-Manyam district have arrested two individuals, including a YouTuber and a junior lineman, for allegedly killing and consuming an Indian Bengal monitor lizard (Varanus bengalensis), a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) of 1972. The accused reportedly filmed the incident and shared the video on social media platforms.

The suspects, identified as Rajeswara Rao (18) and Nanibabu (22) from Gadabavalasa village in Parvathipuram mandal, were taken into custody after a complaint was lodged by the Stray Animal Foundation of India, Karimnagar. The complaint alerted officials to the viral video depicting the killing, cooking, and eating of the monitor lizard.

Speaking at a press conference, Parvathipuram range forest officer Rama Naresh stated, “The Indian Bengal monitor lizard is a rare and protected species, listed as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Killing such species is a grave offense under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.” According to the forest department, Rajeswara Rao and Nanibabu hunted the monitor lizard a few days ago and prepared a meal with its meat. The entire process was recorded and uploaded online, which eventually caught the attention of animal welfare activists. The accused have been presented to the media and will be produced before the court.