Andhra Min Nara Lokesh unveils suggestive syllabus for Mega DSC-’24

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has intensified efforts to address vacant teacher posts across the State after the recent announcement of the results of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

On Wednesday, the School Education Department, in collaboration with State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) under the guidance of HRD Minister N Lokesh, announced the Suggestive Syllabus for Mega DSC-2024.

Lokesh unveiled the syllabus on X, calling it a pivotal step towards improving educational standards.

Addressing aspirants on X, he urged aspirants to make the most of this opportunity stating, “Dear aspirants!!!! The syllabus for Mega DSC is hosted on the official website of the School Education Department today!! Grab the opportunity with both hands!! All the best for your preparation for the Mega DSC-2024!!!”. He shared the syllabus link apdsc2024.apcfss.in.

The syllabus, aligned with the 2023-24 academic year for Classes III to X, covers various categories, including Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), School Assistants, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Special Education, TGTs, PGTs, Principals, and Physical Education Teachers (PETs). For SGTs, subjects include English, Telugu, Urdu, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, and Social Studies.

TGT Special Education focuses on Telugu, Hindi, Mathematics, Physical Science, and Biological Science.

Other TGT subjects include English, Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Maths, General, Physical & Biological Sciences, and Social. PGT subjects include Botany, Zoology, Civics, Economics, and Commerce, while the principals’ syllabus features English Proficiency and General Papers.

Physical Education includes PET and SA-PE/PD topics. English proficiency syllabus are included for TGT, PGT, and principals.