Andhra rains: Orange alert for South Coastal, Rayalaseema districts

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts with heavy to very heavy rains likely to lash the region for the next three days under the influence of a cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. ‘Number 1’ warning has already been issued for all ports in the State.

The Deep Depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of three kmph and lay centred about 320 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 420 km southeast of Puducherry, and 500 km south-southeast of Chennai at 17.30 am IST on Wednesday. It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue moving north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days.

State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) CMD R Kurmanath, who is closely monitoring the deep depression, said isolated parts of Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rains on Thursday, while isolated parts of Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Godavari, and Eluru districts are likely to experience light to moderate rains.

High alert to mitigate loss

On Friday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in isolated parts of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, YSR, Annamayya, and Tirupati, and on Saturday heavy rains are expected to lash isolated parts of Nellore, Anantapur, Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati.

Given the gales with windspeed of 55 to 65 kmph gusting at 75 kmph along the sea coast of South Andhra Pradesh, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. People in low-lying areas of this district have also been put on alert.