Create separate website for Polavaram irrigation project: Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu has advised officials to create a separate website for the Polavaram Irrigation Project, and upload the progress of works daily.

Reviewing the progress of the project works at a meeting with senior irrigation officials on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Polavaram project site in the first week of December, and release the schedule for the construction of the diaphragm wall and Earth Cum Rock Fill (ECRF) Dam. As the D-Wall is a vital component of the entire project, and ECRF Dam is the main structure, he discussed what needs to be done ahead of the commencement of works, and studied the work schedule prepared by the contract agency.

The meeting also discussed tunnels for the project canals and lining works. The contract agency and the project engineers were directed to commence the works as per schedule and complete them within the given time.

As the tenders for the balance works of the Polavaram Left Main Canal have been finalised, the minister asked the contractor to commence the works at the earliest. Land acquisition, R&R package for the Project Displaced Families, and other related issues were also discussed.

He directed the officials to take measures for the smooth conduct of the elections to water users associations in the State, scheduled for December 8. The Water Resources Minister also reviewed the works of HNSS, Veligonda, Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation, Godavari-Penna Interlinking, Budameru, IDC repairs, Godavari Delta DPR and other irrigation projects.

Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) G Sai Prasad, KADA Commissioner Ramsundar Reddy, ENC M Venkateswara Rao, Polavaram CE Narasimha Murthy and other officials attended the meeting.