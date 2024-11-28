DRI officials seize six Australian native lizards at Visakhapatnam airport, two held

VISAKHAPATNAM: Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two passengers for allegedly smuggling six rare Australian native species at Visakhapatnam International Airport on the night of November 23.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, at Vizag airport. With assistance from snake conservationist Kiran Rokkam, they conducted a thorough examination of the passengers’ baggage and discovered six live Eastern Blue-Tongued Lizards (Tiliqua scincoides) concealed in cake packets.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) confirmed that the seized reptiles were exotic lizards, classified as vulnerable and listed under Appendix III of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Their trade is strictly regulated. According to the Export-Import (EXIM) Policy, several documents and permits are required to import live animals. “The absence of these clearances renders the import illegal under Indian law. Such animals are classified as prohibited goods under Section 2(33) of the Customs Act, 1962,” DRI officials stated.

Following the seizure, the six lizards were deported to Thailand in compliance with international regulations. The two passengers were subsequently arrested. Kiran Rokkam lauded the enforcement agencies for their vigilance. Officials disclosed that a further probe is underway to trace the origins and purpose of the smuggling attempt. The operation was conducted under the supervision of IFS officer S Venkatesh and other Revenue officials.