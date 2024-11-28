One killed in gas leak at pharma unit in Anakapalle

VISAKHAPATNAM: One worker died, and two others are in critical condition following a hydrochloric acid (HCL) leak at Tagoor Laboratories Private Limited Unit-III, located in Parawada’s Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in the Anakapalle district. The incident occurred on November 26, when 400 litres of liquid HCL leaked from a reactor-cum-receiver tank (GLR-325) and spilt onto the factory floor.

Initially, no medical emergencies were reported among the workers present at the site. However, by night, nine workers reported respiratory issues and coughs. These workers were immediately taken to Pawan Sai Hospital in Gajuwaka by the company. Later, three of them, who showed severe symptoms, were shifted to KIMS Hospital in Sheela Nagar.

Tragically, 23-year-old Amit, a helper from Odisha, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan revealed that the Inspector of Factories has been directed to probe the cause of the incident and examine the CCTV footage from the factory premises. “Doctors stated that two others are still on ventilator support, while six workers are in stable condition. Necessary actions against the management will be taken if negligence is established,” she added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to provide top medical care to gas leak victims and prevent further casualties.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha criticised the company for ignoring safety guidelines, warning of strict action after the investigation.

Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh condemned recurring negligence by pharma firms and assured accountability. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock, urging immediate support for victims and families while calling for strict enforcement of safety measures to prevent such incidents.