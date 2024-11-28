Open more sand reaches to meet demand fully: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to operationalise more sand reaches in every district to meet the increasing demand for the construction material.

The District Level Sand Committees (DLSCs) and the Mines and Geology Department have been directed to identify viable sand reaches, expedite permissions, operate them using manual and semi-mechanised methods at full capacity to cater to consumer needs effectively.

Reviewing the sand supply at a meeting with the officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he instructed them to ensure transparency and accessibility. Naidu reiterated that consumers requiring sand for personal use should be allowed to get it without unnecessary delays or restrictions. As per the provisions of the GO, no individual should face unnecessary obstacles in procuring sand for personal needs.

The Chief Minister said only excavation cost as determined at the sand reaches should be collected from consumers. The officials should ensure compliance with this mandate and any overcharging practices should be curbed. To further reduce cost of sand, he asked them to review and revise the district-wise cost structure. He advised the officials to identify nearby reaches for sand sourcing to minimise transportation costs. A detailed exercise to optimise these costs should be conducted and presented in the next review meeting, he said.

A robust consumer feedback system was also emphasised during the review. The Chief Minister ordered the integration of IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) with RTGS (Real-Time Governance System) to collect daily consumer feedback. This system should be operational from Thursday and it be closely monitored to ensure prompt action on consumer grievances, Naidu said.

To curb illegal sand transportation, he instructed the officials to set up interstate checkposts equipped with advanced surveillance cameras and adequate manpower. The police should closely monitor sand transportation and take strict action against violators of norms. There should be coordination among various departments to make sand accessible to all sections of society at an affordable cost, he said.