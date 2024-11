VIJAYAWADA: Guntur police on Wednesday evening produced retired CID Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) R Vijay Paul in Guntur court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Following a complaint from Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (RRR) alleging custodial torture during the previous YSRC regime, Nagarampalem police registered a case against Paul. Former CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, Superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital Dr Prabhavati, and YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also named in the FIR.

In the remand report submitted to the court, Prakasam SP R Damodar said Vijay Paul, who was investigating a case filed against the then Narasapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in 2021, used third degree treatment on him, allowed others during interrogation and also tried to kill him by sitting on his chest to portray it as a natural cardiac arrest.

“Based on statements from duty constables, it is confirmed that Paul committed the crime and violated police conduct rules by allowing private persons during interrogation and caused harm to the complainant,” the report read.

Notices will be served to other accused in case: SP

“The duty constables stated that the latter was healthy when he was arrested, but could not walk on his own the next day,” the remand report read.

After the Supreme Court dismissed Paul’s anticipatory bail petition, Prakasam SP, who was appointed as investigation officer, questioned him, and arrested him on Tuesday night. After conducting medical tests, Paul was produced in court, which remanded him for 14 days, and he was shifted to Guntur district jail.

Speaking to TNIE, Damodar said probe is on to ascertain the role and involvement of other accused pertaining to the custodial torture of RRR. “The probe will be continued and notices will be served to other accused in the case,” he added.

Responding to Paul’s arrest, RRR demanded that the police issue a lookout notice for Sunil Kumar. “To appease their higher-ups and other political leaders, Sunil Kumar and Paul exceeded their limits, and tortured me, and even planned to kill me,” he said.