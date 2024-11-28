Uppalapadu Sanctuary, a haven for migratory birds

GUNTUR: The Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary, a renowned tourist destination in the erstwhile Guntur district, has become a bustling hub of activity as migratory birds from distant lands seek refuge during their journey. From October to March, birds from as far as Siberia and Eastern Europe travel thousands of miles to the sanctuary, escaping the harsh winters of their native lands.

Established in 1980, the sanctuary, located just 15 km from Guntur city, is a popular spot for both children and adults to enjoy the beautiful scenery and observe various species of foreign birds. Each year, nearly 30,000 birds of 25 different species arrive for breeding purposes. Among the migratory visitors are species such as spot-billed pelicans, openbill storks, white ibises, glossy ibises, coots, little cormorant, and spot-billed ducks, migrating from regions including Australia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan.

Local communities, environmentalists, and government authorities have worked together to preserve this natural haven. Initiatives like creating artificial nesting platforms, maintaining water levels in ponds, and ensuring a safe habitat for the birds have been crucial in attracting and sustaining the diverse avian population.

The sanctuary is home to over 40 species of migratory and resident birds, making it an ideal spot for ornithologists and birdwatchers. Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary Development Convenor V Nari explained, “From striking painted storks and spot-billed pelicans to the elegant black-headed ibis and the vibrant common teal, the diversity of avian life here is nothing short of spectacular.”

Each year, the birds lay their eggs, hatch them, and return to their native habitats with their offspring after March. Witnessing these migratory marvels is an awe-inspiring experience, as they transform the sanctuary into a vibrant mosaic of feathers and flight. Several bird lovers and students from nearby schools regularly visit the sanctuary for field trips, eager to witness this natural spectacle.