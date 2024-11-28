We will implement Jal Jeevan Mission effectively: Andhra DyCM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the previous YSRC regime of ignoring the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the present dispensation will implement it as per the aspirations of the Centre.

During a meeting with Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan explained the State’s vision to utilise the JJM scheme effectively and fulfil its objective of providing safe drinking water to all.

Pawan Kalyan said the previous YSRC government spent only Rs 2,000 crore out of Rs 23,000 crore sanctioned by the Centre for AP under the JMM.

Mentioning that there was no use with the works executed under the JJM during the previous regime, Pawan Kalyan said the present TDP-led NDA government has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to take up works in the direction of realising the JJM objectives, and sought financial aid from the Centre to ensure round-the-clock supply of safe drinking water to rural households.