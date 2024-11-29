Andhra government formed panel to probe TIDCO irregularities

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a committee to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of changes made to the beneficiaries’ list and misuse of beneficiary contribution in the allotment of APTIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses under the previous YSRC regime.

As per a government order issued on Thursday, the committee, comprising Municipal Administration Director, MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) Mission Director and APTIDCO Managing Director, has been tasked with enquiring into the matter and submitting a report within one month.

During a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam on November 2 to discuss the ongoing development projects in the district, the MLAs informed him about the alleged irregularities pertaining to TIDCO houses in the past five years. They pointed out that though the Selection Committee had approved the initial beneficiary list for allotment of TIDCO houses during 2017-19 period, names of beneficiaries were altered and replaced between 2019 and 2024.

The MLAs claimed that Demand Drafts (DDs) handed over by PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -Urban) beneficiaries towards contribution for the houses was not submitted to the banks by the previous regime. Instead, the DDs were encashed and the funds were misappropriated, they alleged.

Legislators raised the same issues during a short discussion on APTIDCO in the Assembly on November 16. In response, MAUD Minister P Narayana asserted that an enquiry into the allegations will be conducted.