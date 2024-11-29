Andhra govt will examine Power Purchase Agreements of YSRC regime: Min Payyavula Keshav

ANANTAPUR: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has said the State government will reveal its stance on the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed during the previous YSRC regime only after conducting a thorough review of all aspects.

He made these remarks during the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule death anniversary programme held in Anantapur district on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Keshav said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had already issued a clear statement regarding PPAs with Adani Group. He emphasised that the government will carefully examine the agreements before announcing its policy.

Keshav also recalled that he had personally approached the court on this issue earlier. Since the matter is sub-judice, he refrained from making further comments about the PPAs. “Any action taken will align with the Chief Minister’s directive, and aim to avoid financial and legal complications,” he said.

The Finance Minister slammed the previous YSRC government for worsening the State’s financial condition with its misrule. “The TDP-led NDA government is exploring ways to increase revenue, but it will take considerable time to recover from the debts incurred by the previous regime. The situation is so dire that loans are being taken to pay interest on previous debts,” he lamented. Keshav expressed concern over the financial burden placed on the State, and stressed the coalition government’s commitment to a comprehensive plan to ensure a better future for the next generation.