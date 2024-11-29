Coastal erosion threatens Srikakulam beaches, Andhra govt seeks NCCR’s help

VIJAYAWADA: The beaches of Kalingapatnam and PG Peta in Srikakulam district are facing severe coastal erosion, endangering local communities near the confluence of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali Rivers with the Bay of Bengal.

In response, the State government has sought assistance from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) in Chennai to conduct a detailed study and recommend mitigation measures.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan revealed these developments during Question Hour in the recent State Legislative Assembly session. He stated that the NCCR had already prepared a Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) for the State, which outlines strategies to address coastal erosion and reduce associated risks. The government has requested a more comprehensive study to provide actionable solutions for the region.

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar Rao, who raised the issue in the Assembly, expressed grave concern over the impact on local communities. “Thousands of families in my constituency are affected. The rivers Vamsadhara and Nagavali have altered their courses due to sand accumulation at their sea mouths, worsening coastal erosion. The fishermen’s hamlets in PG Peta and Kalingapatnam are under constant threat. Despite developing a beach at Kalingapatnam in 2017, it has since been completely washed away,” he said.

Shankar Rao urged the State government to push the Centre to declare the situation a national disaster. The SMP, developed by the NCCR, proposes a mix of nature-based, hard, and hybrid solutions for mitigating coastal erosion. These include mangroves, casuarina plantations, dune nourishment, groynes, and training walls. However, Pawan Kalyan emphasised that these strategies require detailed feasibility studies and integrated implementation.