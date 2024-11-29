Coastal erosion threatens Srikakulam beaches, Andhra govt seeks NCCR’s help

VIJAYAWADA: The beaches of Kalingapatnam and PG Peta in Srikakulam district are facing severe coastal erosion, endangering local communities near the confluence of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali Rivers with the Bay of Bengal.
In response, the State government has sought assistance from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) in Chennai to conduct a detailed study and recommend mitigation measures.
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan revealed these developments during Question Hour in the recent State Legislative Assembly session. He stated that the NCCR had already prepared a Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) for the State, which outlines strategies to address coastal erosion and reduce associated risks. The government has requested a more comprehensive study to provide actionable solutions for the region.
Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar Rao, who raised the issue in the Assembly, expressed grave concern over the impact on local communities. “Thousands of families in my constituency are affected. The rivers Vamsadhara and Nagavali have altered their courses due to sand accumulation at their sea mouths, worsening coastal erosion. The fishermen’s hamlets in PG Peta and Kalingapatnam are under constant threat. Despite developing a beach at Kalingapatnam in 2017, it has since been completely washed away,” he said.
Shankar Rao urged the State government to push the Centre to declare the situation a national disaster. The SMP, developed by the NCCR, proposes a mix of nature-based, hard, and hybrid solutions for mitigating coastal erosion. These include mangroves, casuarina plantations, dune nourishment, groynes, and training walls. However, Pawan Kalyan emphasised that these strategies require detailed feasibility studies and integrated implementation.
The Srikakulam district administration, on September 10, requested the NCCR to conduct pre-feasibility studies for erosion control at the river-sea confluence points and evaluate the construction of fishing jetties. A joint inspection by NCCR and State officials on November 2 confirmed significant erosion along the northern bank of the Nagavali River at PG Peta and the southern bank of the Vamsadhara River at Kalingapatnam. The team recommended a comprehensive study to design long-term mitigation measures.
The Deputy CM announced that the NCCR’s detailed project report (DPR) with recommendations is expected by February or March 2024. Based on the findings, the state will take necessary steps to protect the region. Explaining the causes of coastal erosion, Dr BSR Reddy, a retired professor from Andhra University, noted that strong monsoon waves transport sand from south to north. Barriers like breakwaters disrupt this natural process, leading to localised erosion. Sand accumulation at river mouths can also force rivers to change course, further exacerbating the problem.
The government’s proactive measures aim to safeguard the livelihoods of local fishing communities while preserving the coastal environment.