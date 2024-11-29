I saved more than Rs 1 lakh crore with SECI deal, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the Power Sale Agreement for solar power was between Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central Government entity, the State Government, and Discoms, former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said no third parties were involved in the deal.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Jagan dismissed the allegations of corruption being levelled against him, as hearsay, and announced that he is going to file a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against two vernacular newspapers for distorting facts, and spreading lies if they do not publish an open apology within 48 hours. He reacted for the first time after the row surfaced.

“I saved more than Rs 1 lakh crore with the SECI deal, which was a government-to-government agreement. Besides getting solar power for just Rs 2.49 per unit, the Centre waived Inter State Transmission Charges, which are approximately Rs 2 per unit, as a special incentive,” he explained.

Jagan said in a way he created wealth for the State, but instead of being praised, he is receiving brickbats.

When asked about his meeting with Gautam Adani, Jagan said an industrialist meeting a Chief Minister is nothing unusual, and Adani Group has various interests in the State, and rubbished the reports that his name figured in the indictment report.