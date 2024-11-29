Ram Gopal Varma’s plea: Andhra HC directs police to file counter

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday directed the Police Department to file a counter with full details on the petition filed by film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) challenging the multiple FIRs registered against him for social media posts. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to December 2. Petitioner’s counsel argued that as per the Supreme Court’s directions, multiple FIRs for the same case are not allowed. Cases were registered against Varma for his social media posts at different police stations.

PIL on police cases dismissed

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation filed by journalist P Vijaya Babu seeking an inquiry into registration of cases against those making posts on social media platforms criticising the State government and elders. Finding fault with the petitioner for objecting to the registration of cases in such instances, the court observed that the PIL was politically motivated. The court directed the petitioner to pay Rs 50,000 towards court expenses. Further, the court observed that if the victims have any objection over police cases, they should approach the court, and not file a PIL through others

HC allows counselling for 76 medical seats

Partially modifying its earlier orders, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed Viswabharathi Medical College of Kurnool, and Konaseema Medical College of Amalapuram to conduct counselling for 75 seats through Special Stray Vacancy Round, and also for one seat in Kurnool Medical College. The BDS seats that get vacated due to this round of counselling, should be filled through Special Stray Vacancy Round Counselling under Convener Quota, and all those qualified in NEET should be allowed for counselling. The modification was made following a counter filed by NTRUHS explaining difficulties in the counselling process.