Road widening project at AT Agraharam in Guntur to gain pace

GUNTUR: In a significant relief for commuters, the long-delayed road widening project of AT Agraharam main road is set to pick up pace. The road, which serves one of the city’s oldest and most densely populated areas, has been in dire need of expansion to accommodate increasing traffic and address damage, particularly during the rainy season.

The project, delayed for years due to the absence of a Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) council, gained traction over the past two years after council approval. Initial progress saw officials clearing encroachments and initiating construction. However, work stalled when some residents filed legal cases in the High Court, leading to prolonged disruptions and severe inconvenience for daily commuters.

In response to mounting public complaints, GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu recently inspected the project and issued directives to expedite the work. He instructed engineering teams to complete drainage construction by the end of the month and clear remaining encroachments promptly. The GMC Commissioner acknowledged the hardships faced by commuters and emphasised the need for timely completion of the roadwork.

Efforts to resolve legal hurdles are also underway. A meeting was held with residents who filed court cases, during which their concerns were addressed. Officials have been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of the AT Agraharam main road master plan, mark boundaries, and provide prior notifications to those affected.

The Commissioner stressed that pending Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds and structural compensation must be distributed to eligible residents without further delays. The project, when completed, promises to improve commuting conditions and enhance infrastructure in this bustling area. Authorities are racing against time to ensure its swift execution.