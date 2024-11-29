Satya Kumar accuses Jagan Mohan Reddy of spewing lies

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health Y Satya Kumar lambasted former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘spewing lies’ and distorting ‘facts’.

Taking to social media platform X, the Health Minister said, “Former CM @ysjagan garu again demonstrated his frustration over ‘living without power’. His press meet today was all about this. In the five months of being out of power, he spoke to media over a dozen times. Every time he claimed to have done wonders for the people during his 5 year rule and subtly blamed people for defeating him still. How can a loser blame the people for the democratic verdict?”

“Today, Mr Jagan again laboured to define ‘asset creation (sampada srishti)’ and how he did it as CM. In the process, he made himself a laughing stock. He ended up suggesting how a CM can increase “his personal assets at the cost of public money.” Destruction of the power sector is a living testimony of Jagan’s method of personal asset creation,” he observed.

“Among Jagan’s list of several lies uttered in the press conference, some related to the health sector. I challenge Jagan to make public the details of over 52,000 recruitments done by his government,” he said.