VIJAYAWADA: With less than two weeks remaining for filing nominations to contest the Rajya Sabha elections, speculation is rife over who the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will nominate for the three vacant seats in the Upper House of Parliament.

So far, there is no clarity on whether the yellow party, which currently has no representation in the Rajya Sabha, will contest all three seats or share them with either of its alliance partners — the Jana Sena or the BJP. Nonetheless, intense lobbying for the coveted post has begun.

With three-time MP K Ram Mohan Naidu appointed as the Civil Aviation Minister and two-time MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu named Chairperson of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP), sources say the party is likely to nominate at least one senior leader to the Rajya Sabha — preferably someone with strong coordination skills who can manage State-related issues in the national capital.

The need for elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats arose following the resignation of YSRC MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, Beeda Masthan Rao, and R Krishnaiah. Mopidevi’s term was set to end on June 21, 2026, while the other two MPs’ terms would have run until June 2028.

Sources also told TNIE that the TDP might nominate Masthan Rao. However, other names circulating for possible nomination include leaders such as Galla Jayadev, Bhashyam Ramakrishna, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, TD Janardhan, and R Srinivasulu Reddy.