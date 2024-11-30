All services of Revenue Department should be made available online: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that all the services pertaining to the Revenue Department should be made easy and available online, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that people need not make rounds to the government offices to get certificates in the cyber age.

Holding a review meeting on the Revenue Department at the State Secretariat on Friday, Naidu said online services should be made available for documents like birth, death, caste and income certificates.

After being informed by officials that out of the total 1,74,720 petitions received from the public, 67,928 belong to the Revenue Department, particularly related to revenue records, land encroachments and assigned lands, he directed them to take immediate measures to resolve all the issues.

“If a complaint is received, it should be dealt with in a full-fledged manner and a permanent solution be found. Just resolving it for name sake will not be tolerated,” he averred.

The Chief Minister felt the urgent need to revamp the Revenue Department so that the people can get the services more easily. A third party audit should be conducted on all exercises like how much time is being taken to resolve a particular problem, and whether the complainant is satisfied or not with the solution, he said.