All services of Revenue Department should be made available online: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that all the services pertaining to the Revenue Department should be made easy and available online, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that people need not make rounds to the government offices to get certificates in the cyber age.
Holding a review meeting on the Revenue Department at the State Secretariat on Friday, Naidu said online services should be made available for documents like birth, death, caste and income certificates.
After being informed by officials that out of the total 1,74,720 petitions received from the public, 67,928 belong to the Revenue Department, particularly related to revenue records, land encroachments and assigned lands, he directed them to take immediate measures to resolve all the issues.
“If a complaint is received, it should be dealt with in a full-fledged manner and a permanent solution be found. Just resolving it for name sake will not be tolerated,” he averred.
The Chief Minister felt the urgent need to revamp the Revenue Department so that the people can get the services more easily. A third party audit should be conducted on all exercises like how much time is being taken to resolve a particular problem, and whether the complainant is satisfied or not with the solution, he said.
The officials explained to him in detail the departmental action being taken on land encroachments, fake transactions and disputes that had taken place in the past five years. When they gave him the details of large scale irregularities in land transactions, he directed them to submit a detailed report on the involvement of the officials concerned in such deals.
The officials also informed Naidu that out of the total 16,816 villages, land resurvey has been completed in 6,698 villages covering an extent of 85 lakh acres.
During the resurvey, 2,79,148 complaints have been received. Stressing that all the complaints should be resolved amicably, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct the resurvey in other villages in a most transparent manner without giving scope for any kind of complaints.
Naidu is very particular that the activities of land mafia should be effectively curbed by enforcing the Preventive Detention Act and the Anti-Land Grabbing Act.