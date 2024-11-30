Andha Swarnandhra Document to be out on December 12

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is making arrangements to release the Swarnandhra Vision Document-2047 on December 12 in the presence of common public. In fact, the government has already tabled the draft document in the recently concluded session of the AP Legislative Assembly.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who envisages the vision document to put Andhra Pradesh on top in the country in all aspects by 2047, held a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat on Friday.
The vision document is being prepared with the active participation of several prestigious organisations, along with NITI Aayog. The government has already collected the opinions of over 17 lakh people, including experts from various spheres, many agencies and intellectuals on the vision document.
The government which has studied in depth the viewpoints of all these elite people, is now getting ready to release the vision document.
The Chief Minister has already announced 10 principles with regard to the vision document, which include building a poverty-free society, providing employment, skilled human resource development, water conservation, introducing technology in farming, providing global-level basic amenities, proper utilisation of energy resources, quality production along with branding, Swachandhra and Deep Tech.
He has also formulated a plan of action to achieve all the set development goals. The vision document will focus on overall development of the State from the grassroot level.
Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Secretaries of various departments and officials of the Chief Minister’s Office attended the meeting.