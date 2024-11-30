Andhra Pradesh minister calls Jagan international criminal, says ex-CM burdened State with Rs 2 lakh crore

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders launched an all out attack against former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming that his name did not surface in the Adani power deal case.

While Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu sought to know who was the Chief Minister when the agreement was exchanged, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad quipped that Jagan should be given the ‘Andhra Brashta’ Award.

Accusing the former Chief Minister of burdening the State with Rs 2 lakh crore by signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) at exorbitant prices, Anagani said Jagan can be given titles like ‘international criminal’ for resorting to corruption at an international level.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Friday, Rama Naidu said though 7,000 megawatts of power should have been supplied to the State in a phased manner from 2024 as per the agreement, electricity was provided in 2023, just six months before the elections.

He added that another supplementary agreement was also exchanged in this regard, clearly revealing that the previous government was hand in glove with the Adani Group.