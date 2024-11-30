APERC approves Rs 9,412 crore as true-up charges, down from Rs 12,844 crore

KURNOOL: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) issued an order on the FPPCA (Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment) True-Up charges and approved the final amount of Rs 9,412 crore, instead of Rs 12,844 crore which was initially proposed by the power distribution corporation (Discoms).

The Regulatory Commission pointed out that the adjustment resulted in significantly reducing the financial impact on consumers by Rs 3,432 crore.

The government order further stated that APERC did not accept Discoms’ request to carry costs from the due date to realisation, limiting it to 90 days post-filing.

Further, it also pointed out that power distribution companies had collected Rs 2,868 crore in the financial year 2023-24 at 40 paise per unit. After factoring in these collections, the net amount to be recovered from consumers stands at Rs 6,543 crore, down from Rs 9,975 crore.