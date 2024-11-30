Former President Kovind offers prayers at Durga temple in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Former India President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his family, visited Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri and offered special prayers to the presiding deity Kanaka Durga on Friday. Kovind, who arrived in Vijayawada for a two-day visit, will also participate in the 14th convocation of KL Deemed to be University on Saturday.

During his visit to the Durga temple, temple officials and priests welcomed Kovind and his family with temple honours and accompanied them for darshan. In the afternoon, the former President visited the Amareswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati, Palnadu district, where he offered special prayers to Lord Shiva.

Guntur range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi and district police made elaborate security arrangements for Kovind’s visit.