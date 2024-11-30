Gandikota set to get Rs 77.91-crore facelift

KADAPA: Gandikota, the Grand Canyon of India, is all set to get a significant boost as the Centre has sanctioned Rs 77.91 crore for its development.

Known for its natural and historical significance, Gandikota is poised to emerge as a prime tourist destination in South India.

Located 15 km from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district, Gandikota is a hill fort built in 1123 CE by Chalukya chieftain Kakaraju.

The fort, perched 1,670 feet high, features three concentric walls and over 40 bastions, making it an impregnable stronghold. It gained prominence under the Vijayanagar rulers, who further developed it.

French traveller Tavernier praised it in 1652 as a heritage site comparable to Hampi. While the fort originally housed 12 temples, only Madhavaraya and Raghunatha temples remain, showcasing Gandikota’s glorious past despite being in ruins.

The gorge formed by the Pennar River cutting through the hills adds to its natural beauty, making it a popular tourist attraction.

Under the supervision of District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri and District Tourism Officer Suresh Kumar, proposals worth Rs 7,790.66 lakh were submitted to the Centre for Gandikota’s development.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has been instrumental in securing these funds, consistently engaging with the Ministry of Tourism.

The Centre’s approval comes as part of broader efforts to develop several tourist hubs across the country. Gandikota has already gained popularity as a location for film and web series shoots. The State government is planning initiatives such as the launch of a seaplane service in March next year.

The Adventure Sports Academy at Gandikota will enhance its appeal. Tourism enthusiasts Ramesh and Ramana Reddy from Kadapa expressed their happiness over the Central funding for the development of Gandikota.

“The development of Gandikota will attract international tourists and elevate Kadapa’s profile,” said Suresh Kumar.