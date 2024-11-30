Andhra Pradesh

No compromise on Polavaram project height: Andhra Pradesh minister

"While the previous regime destroyed Polavaram and the diaphragm wall, the Naidu government has resumed the works of the project," Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu said.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspects Polavaram project works for the first time.
VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu has made it clear that the State government will not compromise on the 45.72 metre height of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Friday, he said following a proposal from the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on February 29, 2024 to the Centre, the Revised Cost Committee gave approval for Rs 47,617 crore to construct the Polavaram project at 41.15 metre height.

As part of it, the Union Cabinet had sanctioned Rs 12,157 crore for Polavaram. However, YSRCP leaders had resorted to mislead the public on the issue with their false narrative, he alleged.

While the previous regime destroyed Polavaram and diaphragm wall, the Naidu government has resumed the works of the project.

“The clarification given by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to an RTI query is a slap on the YSRCP as it was the Jagan government that sent the proposal to the Centre to store water in Polavaram by constructing it to the height of 41.15 metres instead of the proposed 45.72 metres,” he said.

