Red alert for Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

The cyclonic storm, named ‘Fengal,’ is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h, on Saturday afternoon. Extremely heavy rainfall predicted at isolated places on Saturday.

Rayalaseema will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the weekend. Strong winds are likely along the Andhra coast, with speeds reaching up to 90 km/hr on Saturday.

Farmers, fishermen and residents in low-lying areas are advised to stay vigilant. Relief measures are being planned to handle potential impacts.