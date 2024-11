KAKINADA: Following the seizure of 640 tonnes of PDS (Public Distribution System) rice, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan raised serious concerns over the national security.

During his visit to Kakinada Anchorage Port on Friday, he told mediapersons that a powerful mafia was involved in exploiting the port and smuggling PDS rice. Warning that such activities could jeopardise national security, he noted that the smuggling network could pave way for terrorists to infiltrate and transport explosives.

Accompanied by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, Kakinada Urban MLA Vanamadi Kondababu, and Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer, Pawan Kalyan inspected the vessel, Stella L Panama, where the seized rice was stored.

He stressed the importance of holding the culprits accountable, ensuring that the port operates as a legitimate export hub rather than a smuggling base. He criticised officials for their leniency, pointing out that political pressure is resulting in lack of action.

He flagged the lack of security, with only 16 personnel managing arrival of over 1,000 trucks at the port daily, allowing unchecked smuggling and raising concerns about the potential infiltration of explosives or drugs.

Pawan directed local representatives to focus on these issues and instructed officials to “seize the ship” and identify individuals behind the smuggling operations. He pledged to write to the Union Home Ministry to address the security lapse and punish those responsible.