Water project to combat CKD on fast-track in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities are fast-tracking a drinking water project in A Konduru mandal to provide safe Krishna water to 38 villages severely affected by Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

A permanent solution for the issue is expected by June 2025. The government is also focusing on preventive measures and providing medical assistance to victims as part of a broader support initiative.

District Collector Dr G Lakshmi Shah has directed officials to speed up the project, which involves laying nearly 200 km of pipelines. To date, 90 km has been completed, and 22 km is nearing completion.

The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for CKD prevention in A Konduru and surrounding areas. An overhead reservoir at Kudapa village in Reddigudem mandal has already been completed to supply safe water, with 14 additional tanks planned.

Shah inspected the progress of the project during his first visit as District Collector, and he reviewed the poor living conditions in Thandas. He emphasised the need for improved support and noted the satisfactory services at the primary health centre in the mandal. The Collector also committed to enhancing the infrastructure of the centre for better care.