After Supreme Court order, our stance is vindicated: YSRC on Laddu row

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Supreme Court criticism about the Chief Minister’s comments regarding the alleged use of adulterated ghee in preparing Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, the YSRC leaders said their stance has been vindicated.

The contrast between the comments of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TTD Executive Officer Shymala Rao was crystal clear. The prestige of Lord Venkateswara Swamy was tarnished by the malicious propaganda of the TDP-led government, alleged former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

“Chandrababu Naidu did not listen even when advised not to drag Lord Venkateswara into political issues. Without a case and an investigation, he went ahead and spewed lies. The Supreme Court had rightly questioned him. The truth will prevail,” he maintained.

Former Minister RK Roja welcomed the Supreme Court observations in the Tirumala Laddu issue. “We do not have any confidence in SIT, which will act as per the instructions of the State government. There is an urgent need for the Supreme Court to intervene and take decisions in the case,” she averred.

Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao also echoed the similar views. He demanded the Chief Minister to apologise to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara for his remarks regarding Tirumala Laddu Prasadam. Speaking to the media on Monday, he pointed out that even the advocate appearing for the State government in the case could not provide a clear answer on the use of adulterated ghee in Laddu Prasadam.

Since the day Chandrababu Naidu made these claims, crores of Srivari devotees are under distress, he said and slammed Naidu for giving irresponsible statements without proper evidence.

The Supreme Court questioned why the issue was kept confidential from July 23 to September 18 and asked why there was a need to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), he highlighted and expressed confidence that the truth behind the matter would soon come to light. The former minister called for a judicial inquiry by a Supreme Court judge, which he believed would reveal the complete truth.