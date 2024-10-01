AR Dairy MD moves anticipatory bail plea in Andhra HC over Tirupati Laddu case

VIJAYAWADA: Managing Director of AR Dairy Foods Private Limited Rajasekharan R on Monday filed a petition in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, seeking anticipatory bail in the case filed against him in connection with the alleged supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). AR Dairy is based in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

In his plea, the petitioner sought an interim stay against his arrest and other proceedings against him. He maintained that the case was registered against natural justice and without any explanation being sought from him.

The petitioner maintained that samples were not collected or analysed as per the norms of The Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006. Rajasekharan further claimed that the case was registered against him purely for political reasons.

Further, he appealed to the High Court to take these issues into consideration and grant him anticipatory bail and issue an interim stay in the case.

TTD marketing and procurement wing general manager Murali Krishna had given a written complaint to the Tirupati East Police station on September 25, stating that AR Dairy had violated the tender agreement and supplied adulterated ghee even though higher officials of the TTD had flagged the low quality of the essential ingredient.