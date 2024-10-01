Complete flood relief package disbursement on October 4: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Warp up the disbursement of flood relief to all the affected by Friday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu instructed the senior officials on Monday.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials on the disbursement of compensation to the flood-hit and heavy rains in the State. On the occasion, Naidu directed them to ensure compensation to every identified flood victim through their bank accounts.

On the occasion, the officials informed him that out of Rs 602 crore flood relief compensation, Rs 588.59 crore have been credited to the bank accounts of the victims and Rs 301 crore is paid for crop loss.

According to officials, 97% of the flood victims have received the relief package while 22,185 failed to receive it due to technical issues with their respective bank accounts. Victims who have not received the relief package are advised to contact their banks and complete the eKYC and link their Aadhaar to accounts.

Pointing out the people visiting the Collectorate with their applications for flood relief, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to carefully scrutinise their applications and extend the compensation to the eligible. Vehicle insurance claims, and rescheduling of loans, were among other issues discussed. Ministers P Narayana, Anagani Satyaprasad, and officials were present.